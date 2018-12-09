UUP demands that Prime Minister goes back to negotiating table on Brexit

The UUP has said that the Prime Minister needs to go back to the negotiating table to strike a Brexit deal that preserves the integrity of the United Kingdom.

The party’s executive met in the Park Avenue Hotel, Belfast yesterday to discuss the draft agreement and issued the following statement which was unanimously agreed: “The Withdrawal Agreement negotiated between Her Majesty’s Government and the EU will erode the constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom and should be rejected.

“The Ulster Unionist Party warned of the potential consequences of the inclusion of the disastrous backstop in December 2017, but the DUP who claimed to be in a position of influence at the heart of UK Government were asleep at the wheel.

“Parliament should now vote down the Withdrawal Agreement and the Prime Minister should make plans for the extension of Article 50 and go back to the negotiating table to attain a deal which preserves the integrity of the United Kingdom and provides longer term stability.

“Any commitments from Her Majesty’s Government should be contained in legally binding text.”