UUP man elected mayor of Ards and North Down

Ulster Unionist Councillor Richard Smart has been elected mayor of Ards and North Down Borough Council.

The Newtownards representative took over as first citizen from DUP Councillor Robert Adair at the local authority’s AGM on Wednesday morning, June 6.

“I am absolutely thrilled to be mayor for our wonderful Ards and North Down Borough, and I want to thank those from all sides of the chamber who have been so generous in expressing their support and so freely giving of their wisdom and advice in recent days,” Cllr Smart said.

“On behalf of us all I want to take the opportunity to thank the outgoing mayor, Cllr Adair, for your passionate, energetic and faithful service to this borough over the last 12 months. You have completely dedicated yourself and injected your personality into the role. I am also grateful for your advice and support today, I know we all wish you well for the future.

“Of course I wouldn’t be in a position to fulfil this wonderful role without the nomination and support of my Ulster Unionist colleagues and friends, each of whom would have done the borough proud as mayor themselves. Your trust in selecting me and having confidence in my willingness to work on behalf of all the people of this borough will not be forgotten and is greatly appreciated.”

DUP Councillor Eddie Thompson, who represents the Ards Peninsula DEA, was elected deputy mayor at the meeting, which was held at the Town Hall, Bangor.

Ten of Northern Ireland’s 11 local councils have now elected their mayors/chairs and deputies for 2018/19, with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council due to hold its AGM on Friday, June 8.