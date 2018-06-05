UUP man takes over as borough’s Mayor

Ulster Unionist Councillor Paul Michael was elected the new Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey at the local council’s annual meeting on Monday evening.

Councillor Michael, who has previously stood as an Assembly election candidate in the South Antrim constituency, will be the First Citizen of the borough for 2018/2019.

The Airport DEA representative takes over the role from the DUP’s Paul Hamill.

“I am delighted to be elected as Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey and look forward to meeting all of the borough’s residents, schools, local community and voluntary groups throughout the year ahead,” Councillor Michael said.

During the meeting, DUP Alderman John Smyth, who represents the Antrim DEA, was elected Deputy Mayor of the borough.