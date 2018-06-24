UUP meet with Orange Order and vow to stand against ‘terrorist apologists’

Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann has vowed to stand against “terrorist apologists” trying to rewrite history.

His comments come after a meeting with the Orange Order, whom he commended on its “excellent outreach work”.

From left to right: Danny Kennedy, Ulster Unionist Leader Robin Swann MLA, GOLI Grand Master Edward Stevenson, GOLI Chief Executive Iain Carlisle

Mr Swann – himself an Orangeman – said that during the meeting they discussed a range of issues including the upcoming Twelfth celebrations and the recent visit by the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

He said Ulster Unionists had expressed their concerns about the current proposals on legacy including the ongoing NIO consultation.

He commented: “How we deal with our troubled past will also shape our future and we made clear our opinion that any structures which facilitate the continued lack of fairness, balance and proportionality will need to be rethought. Approximately one in 10 of those murdered in the Troubles were members of the Orange Order so the leadership and membership of the Orange Order are acutely aware of the hardship and suffering which the people of Northern Ireland endured at the hands of terrorists.

“The UUP will not be part of a strategy which provides a vehicle for terrorist apologists to rewrite history and tarnish the good name of the law abiding majority who resisted their attempts to tip our country into civil war.”