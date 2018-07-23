UUP train in transgender and gay issues

The UUP has hosted what it called a training session in “LGBTQ+ awareness” (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, and more).

The session for its MLAs and their constituency staff took place this morning and was run by Cara-Friend, a long-established voluntary group which describes itself as “supporting, empowering, educating, and offering friendship to everyone in the LGBT community”.

A statement from UUP MLA Doug Beattie MLA said that “as a party we continue to take steps in playing our part in improving inclusiveness and quality of life for the LGBTQ+ members of our society”.

He recalled on June 28 party leader Robin Swann had told an event organised by gay publication ‘Pink News’: “I won’t stand here tonight and claim to be an expert on the LGBT community... but I will tell you that I want to learn.”