UV levels soar in NI today along with temperature

Sun cream is a must for Northern Ireland today, according to the Met Office.

In a post the meteorological service warns 'with warm #sunny spells for many, you'll definitely need to apply the sun cream and wear your hat as #UV levels will be mostly high or very high today'.

This news comes as hay fever sufferers are also made aware that the pollen count today may make their condition very uncomfortable.

A post on the Met Office site says while temperatures will stay at 20 degrees today, there will be a high pollen count and high UV levels.

Click here to get hay fever advice from NHS Choices

Read: Wall-to-wall sunshine forecast for days in NI



Wearing shades

Hay fever

Met Office pollen warning