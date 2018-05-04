Van torched and completely destroyed in late night arson attack

Police are investigating an arson attack in which a van was torched and completely destroyed.

The vehicle was set alight in the Lower Square area of Castlewellan, in County Down, last night.

PSNI Inspector Quinn said: “Shortly after 11pm it was reported that a van which had been parked outside a property in this vicinity was set alight. The van was completely destroyed as a result.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 1458 03/05/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."