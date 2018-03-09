Vandals cause £5,000 of damage to charity’s search and rescue boat

Mindless vandals have caused damage to a rescue boat belonging to Londonderry charity Foyle Search and Rescue.

The alarm was raised by a member of the public who spotted the damage on Wednesday evening at around 7pm.

The rescue boat had been moored at the pontoon along Queen’s Quay at the time.

Foyle Search and Rescue volunteers went to the location and observed damage to the boat and sonar equipment.

A spokesman for Foyle Search and Rescue said: “This damage to one of our boats has impacted on our operations including our current ongoing search for a missing person, but despite this search operations will continue on a daily basis. Foyle Search and Rescue still have the ability to respond should an emergency arise where a person needs our assistance, but this damage will cause unnecessary expense and work to repair or replace any damage caused.”

Police in Londonderry have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

PSNI Sergeant Rainey said: “It is believed that £5,000 worth of damage was caused to a Foyle Search and Rescue boat during the incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1209 7/3/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”