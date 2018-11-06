Varadkar and ministers to attend Armistice commemorations

Leo Varadkar will represent the Irish government at the Armistice centenary commemoration in Paris this Sunday.

The taoiseach will join heads of state from around the world, including US president Donald Trump and German chancellor Angela Merkel, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Arc de Triomphe.

Foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney will be in Belfast for the Remembrance service at the city hall cenotaph.

Heather Humphreys will be the Irish representative at the Enniskillen commemorations while justice minister Charles Flanagan will attend a service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

Armistice Sunday coincides with the inauguration ceremony for recently re-elected Irish president Michael D Higgins, however, the timing of the inauguration means government representatives will be able to return from the various events.

A spokesperson said: “President Higgins has asked the government to make the arrangements for the presidential inauguration ceremony for the evening of the 11th November.”