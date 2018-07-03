Vehicles damaged in attack by balaclava-clad gang

Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of a shot being fired at a blue Transit van parked in the Ballymagroarty area of west Londonderry on Monday.

The PSNI said it was reported a group of about 10 men wearing balaclavas were seen in the area, some carrying bats and one a firearm.

The van was also damaged with some kind of blunt instrument while a second, white Transit van and a grey Vauxhall Cavalier car had windows and windscreens smashed.

Two men, two women and a two-year-old child who were in the property at the time were not injured.

Police said: “We believe that the males involved then left the area on foot. I would ask anyone who saw what happened or has information about these incidents to get in touch with us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1738 of 2/7/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”