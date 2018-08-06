Vehicles stolen in creeper burglary

Two vehicles have been stolen in a creeper burglary in Co Armagh over the weekend.

The incident happened sometime overnight on Friday from 10pm to Saturday morning at 5.30am on the Clonmore Road in Annaghmore.

The PSNI said the back door of a property was forced open, keys taken and two vehicle stolen.

The first is a silver Landrover Evouque, NLZ6333.

The second is a blue Mitsubishi L200, LIB470.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "If you live in the area, saw anything suspicious overnight, have seen anyone in the area recently, or have since seen similar vehicles driving together, please contact us immediately.

"Similarly, if you were driving in the area overnight and have dash cam footage, please check it incase you've caught these vehicles. The incident number is 335 of 04/08/18."