Veteran Carrickfergus DUP councillor switches to TUV

Veteran Carrickfergus councillor May Beattie is to stand as a TUV candidate in the local government election on May 2.

Ald Beattie has served for over two decades on local government as a DUP representative, previously on the former Carrickfergus Borough Council and latterly Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

However, Mrs Beattie was not named on the DUP ticket to contest the upcoming poll in Mid and East Antrim.

And today the TUV said it was delighted to announce she is to run for the party in the Knockagh ward.

Welcoming Mrs Beattie to the TUV, party leader Jim Allister said: “Having served as a Carrickfergus Councillor for over 20 years, May brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of service. Public service is in her blood.

“She will greatly strengthen the TUV team and demonstrates the traction the party is getting in the area.

“A traditional unionist through and through, I am proud to have May Beattie as a candidate and urge strong support for her at the polls.”

Ald Beattie said: “After over 20 years on council, of course retirement had its attractions, but the satisfaction I get from serving this area is so great that I was delighted to accept the TUV’s invitation to stand.

“I believe I have more to give and, therefore, I happily put my future in the hands of the people at this election.

“TUV stands for the principles that have shaped my unionism all my life. With TUV what you see is what you get and that suits me fine. I look forward to the coming election and ask again for support on the promise of continuing faithful service.”