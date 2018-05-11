Victims Commissioner: ‘PM wrong to say only state forces investigated’

The Northern Ireland Victims’ Commissioner believes Prime Minister Theresa May was incorrect to say the system for investigating the past in Northern Ireland is unfairly weighted against state forces.

Mrs May had said that the “only people being investigated for these issues are those in our armed forces or those who served in law enforcement in Northern Ireland.”

She added: “That is patently unfair. Terrorists are not being being investigated. Terrorists should be investigated and that is what the government wants to see.”

Victims Commissioner Judith Thompson, however, told BBC Radio Ulster’s Inside Politics programme on Friday evening that some of the Prime Minister’s comments were “completely in contravention of the facts”.

She continued: “It is absolutely clear that our police service, our prosecution service and our justice system have done the best they can with a situation they cannot deal with. And there is no evidence that there has been any systematic or unsystematic targeting of state forces.”

She added: “I would assume she was porrly briefed. However I would agree that the system, as it exists now, is neither designed nor capable of dealing with a complex legacy, including around 1,700 deaths which remain to be investigated.”