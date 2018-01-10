Victims’ commissioner under fire for ‘silence’ over video

TUV leader Jim Allister has criticised the commissioner for victims and survivors for her “silence” in the aftermath of Barry McElduff’s controversial post on social media.

The Sinn Fein MP was suspended by the party after appearing to mock victims of the Kingsmills massacre.

But North Antrim MLA Mr Allister has urged the commissioner to “use her influence with the party to get them to take meaningful action against McElduff”.

In a letter to commissioner Judith Thompson, Mr Allister said: “You say on your website that your ‘principal aim is to promote the interests of victims and survivors’ yet you have been silent – just as you were after Martin McGuinness was cheered at the last Sinn Fein conference after his role in the IRA was mentioned.

“How can you claim to be representing the interests of victims and remain silent when they have been insulted in such a grossly hurtful manner?”

In a statement released yesterday evening, Ms Thompson spoke of the “unacceptable revictimisation” of those who have been impacted by posts and comments on social media.

She added: “I have been aware of many instances recently where victims and survivors felt traumatised by the public reaction of those who should know better; this is yet another example of this and it has to stop.

“This is something I have fully intended to address but will do so in a way that keeps the impact on victims and survivors at the heart of the issue and maintains respect for their experiences.

“Make no mistake, I am determined that all victims and survivors will be treated with dignity and respect and that their hurt or loss will not be minimised.”