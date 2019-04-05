Victims group’s ‘robust’ meeting with Karen Bradley on Stormont House Agreement legacy consultation

A victims’ group says it held “a very frank and robust” meeting with the Secretary of State Karen Bradley and officials, where she updated them on potential next steps on the Troubles legacy consultation.

South East Fermanagh Foundation (SEFF) Director of Services Kenny Donaldson said the meeting took place on Friday afternoon.

“The Secretary of State was questioned upon the lack of contribution from The Republic of Ireland State,” he said.

“We raised the immoral and unsustainable definition of a victim and provided her with proposals on how the matter could be dealt with.”

His delegation again raised their “fundamental objections” against the Historical Investigations Unit proposed in the draft Stormont House Agreement bill.

And they reiterated their “deep frustration that the UK is failing to exert pressure” on the Irish State and terrorist organisations and that it is “failing” their own citizens.

He said that SEFF and Innocent Victims United, a coalition of 23 groups with over 11,500 members, are “open to doing business” and aim for “a genuine Peace and Reconciled Society”.

But he said this cannot happen without the acceptance by the two states and all terror groups that “criminal violence was wrong”.