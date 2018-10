Ballymena United striker Adam Lecky is on a high after scoring a goal in Saturday's 3-0 Danske Bank Premiership win against Crusaders

Lecky, Wiliam Faulkner and Andy McGrory were all on target as the Sky Blues saw off the Crues.

Ballymena United's Adam Lecky in action against Crusades

Here the striker gives his thoughts on the 3-0 win and Friday night's league clash against Glenavon at the Showgrounds.