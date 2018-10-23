VIDEO: Beautiful performance by Shankill primary schools’ choir

There were tears around the West Kirk Presbyterian church as a combined primary schools choir performed at Tuesday’s service to mark the 25th anniversary of Shankill bomb.

The children sang King of Kings during a moving service to mark the IRA atrocity that claimed the lives of nine innocent Protestants as well as bomber Thomas Begley.

Shankill bomb 25 anniverary service at West Kirk Presbyterian Church

Political, church and community leaders were represented in the packed church and among the 200 or so people who listened outside on a public address system.

Among them bereaved families who lost loved on in other Troubles’ violence – attending in a show of solidarity with the Shankill bomb families.

The normally bustling Shankill Road fell silent during the hour-long service.