VIDEO: Belfast mum backs mental health campaign

A Belfast mum has joined new dads and mums from across Northern Ireland to launch a mental health campaign aimed at breaking down barriers of guilt, shame, loneliness, embarrassment, fear, confusion and other stigmas associated with perinatal depression and anxieties.

Creative entrepreneur Aly Harte (37) from Belfast is mum to three boys and knows all about the highs and lows and the joy and pain of motherhood.

Aly said: “I found the Moment Health app and online community to be the bridge from loneliness to community which is a great resource for connecting with mums at a similar stage in life. The mood tracker is invaluable for knowing when to just #TakeAMoment for yourself. I encourage women who attend my art workshops to love themselves from their brains to their bones and I think we’re all guilty of comparing ourselves to others, when we all really need to take a moment and link with others in similar situations to give each other support.”

With 20% of women and 10% of men experiencing symptoms of post natal depression and associated anxieties, the campaign aims to encourage parents to download the free Moment Health app on iOS and Android and #TakeAMoment to seek the help they deserve from tracking their moods and emotions to locating services in their area and accessing a secure online community of like minded parents.

#TakeAMoment, download the Moment Health app free on iOS and Android. Apple Store: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/moment-health/id1291754124; Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.momenthealth.app.

Visit www.momenthealth.io and www.instagram.com/moment.health, join the community at www.facebook.com/groups/momentcommunity and follow the conversation on twitter at www.twitter.com/momenthealthapp.

For organisations wishing to support their employees and their families, please check out https://momenthealth.io/for-your-staff.html.