Video Explainer: If Jacob Rees-Mogg is to move to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister after the Brexit deal, this is what needs to happen! Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Leading Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg has submitted a letter of no confidence in Theresa May, as the Prime Minister reels from the resignation of ministers in protest at her Brexit plans Watch our video to understand the steps that may occur if Theresa May is to be overthrown Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg speaking outside the House of Parliament in London after he handed in his letter of no-confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, saying Theresa May's Brexit deal has turned out to be worse than anticipated and fails to meet the promises given to the nation by the Prime Minister Stormont backs down in battle over much-delayed A5 road upgrade Man dies after house fire