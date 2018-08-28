VIDEO: Film of the Primark fire in Belfast, taken between midday and 4pm

Video footage of the fire that destroyed the famous Primark store in the heart of Belfast today.

The film, taken at stages between midday and 4pm, shows the blaze worsening, as fire engines continue to arrive and crowds gather, and then it seem to be brought under control.

Fire at Primark in Belfast City Centre.''Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

But what appeared at first to be a major fire that was contained to the roof spread throughout the whole store.

By 3pm it is clear that the building is being entirely destroyed as the fire continues to rage within the core of the structure.

At 4pm, fire hoses are still pumping water at the premises and yet still the furnace burns.