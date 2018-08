Video footage of the ongoing fire operation at the ruined Primark building in Belfast city centre a day after the disastrous blaze.

This morning, coming up to 10am and almost 24 hours after the fire broke out, the shell of the building was still being hosed down.

Fire hoses spray water to dampen burning embers inside the Primark store in the historic five-storey Bank Buildings in Belfast city centre on Wednesday, 24 hours after the major blaze broke out. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Many major businesses around the destroyed premises were still closed off.