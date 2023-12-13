VIDEO from Portrush: Coleraine Coastguard rescues person after cliff fall - RNLI, NIAS, PSNI all involved in operation
It is understood at least one casualty is involved and the coastguard helicopter has been despatched to Ramore Head.
Coleraine Coastguard said this evening that a person had fallen from the cliffs at Portrush.
“Coleraine and Ballycastle rope rescue teams were tasked this afternoon to reports of a person at the base of cliffs at Ramore Head, Portrush,” it said.
"The casualty had suffered serious head and leg injuries. In a major rescue operation involving Portrush RNLI, NIAS, PSNI, the casualty was stabilised at the base of the cliff before being winched by HMCG helicopter from Prestwick and transferred to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine.”
SDLP MLA Cara Hunter said on social media: “Very worrying to hear emergency services are currently at Ramore Head in Portrush trying to rescue a woman. Thank you to them for their swift response. Really hoping all involved are okay.”
A video of the scene showed the helicopter on the ground with rotors spinning and six emergency vehicles parked in a line parallel to the coast with blue lights flashing.
