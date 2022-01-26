VIDEO: Heavy vehicle believed to have overturned in fatal incident as police shut down rural road in the hills above Carrickfergus

The incident occurred this morning.

Although some media have described the vehicle as a goods lorry, it is thought that it may in fact be some kind of dumper truck which tipped after encountering muddy conditions.

This has not been confirmed officially, and the News Letter is working to try and establish what has actually taken place.

Ambulance leaving the scene

Someone had reportedly been trapped as a result of the incident, and the News Letter understands that they have now died.

The News Letter attempted to get close to the scene, but police officers had blocked off both ends of the Knockagh Road, which runs from Monkstown to the edge of Carrickfergus.

It is a small, winding and often very steep road which runs alongside reservoirs and up to Knockagh Monument, a giant war memorial overlooking east Antrim.

Officers at the scene directed this reporter to the police press office for details.

Diversions around the area

So far, the only thing it has said is that the incident is “serious”.

An ambulance was seen leaving the scene, without its emergency lights on, plus two green ambulance cars.

There were also reports of the air ambulance flying overhead, and the fire brigade being in attendance.

