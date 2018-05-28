VIDEO: It's officially the warmest day of the year in Northern Ireland

It has been a glorious day across Northern Ireland and it's officially the warmest of the year so far.

Temperatures spiked at 23.6 degrees celsius in Castlederg in County Tyrone, making it hotter here than Madrid, Faro and Barcelona.

Barbecue time! (l-r) Alphie McCormack (10) and Charli-Jo Phoenix (9), from Lisburn, enjoythe sunshine at Crawfordsburn beach today.

And the good news is that it's wall-to-wall sunshine again on Tuesday, with just some patches of cloud from time to time.

Temperatures are again expected to reach 24 degrees in some inland areas, with 19 or 20 the forecast for coastal zones.

Later in the week there is a chance of showers but it will remain warm.