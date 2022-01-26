VIDEO: John Traynor named as workman killed after dumper truck believed to have overturned on rural hill

The incident occurred this morning at around 9.15am.

Although some media have reported that it involved a goods lorry, it is thought that it may in fact be some kind of dumper truck which tipped after encountering muddy conditions – although this has not been confirmed officially.

A man in his 40s had reportedly been trapped as a result of the incident.

The man is thought to have become trapped under a heavy vehicle (pictured)

Police later confirmed that the accident was indeed a fatal one.

Now the News Letter has established that the victim’s name was John Traynor, and that he hailed from the Ballycastle area on the north coast.

The News Letter attempted to get close to the scene of the accident, but police officers had blocked off both ends of the Knockagh Road, which runs from Monkstown to the edge of Carrickfergus.

It is a small, winding and often very steep road which runs up to Knockagh Monument, a giant war memorial overlooking east Antrim.

Ambulance leaving the scene

Police have been tight-lipped about the incident.

The Health and Safety Executive likewise gave few details, saying only that it was a “workplace incident”.

An ambulance was seen leaving the scene, without its emergency lights on, plus two green ambulance cars.

There were also reports of the air ambulance flying overhead, and the fire brigade being in attendance.

Diversions around the area

Roy Beggs, UUP MLA for East Antrim, believed the victim had been working on some projet connected with NI Water.

The utilities body has a plant called Dorisland nearby, which handles water that is collected in the many reservoirs above Carrick.

Mr Beggs said: “It’s yet another fatality on a construction site. My condolences to the family of the deceased, and I hope there’ll be a thorough assessment of the situation so lessons can be learned.”

SDLP councillor Margaret Anne McKillop of Ballycastle said the victim was well-known locally, and that she was “deeply saddened” by his death.

“My heart goes out to his family and friends after receiving this heartbreaking news and my thoughts are with them,” she said.

