VIDEO: Lorry on fire at Lodge Road

The Lodge Road in Coleraine has been closed due to a lorry on fire in the area

By Times Reporter
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 9:45 am

Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey.

Photos by Raj Kher.

The scene at the Lodge Road in Coleraine this morning
