VIDEO: Lorry on fire at Lodge Road

NewsVIDEO: Lorry on fire at Lodge RoadThe Lodge Road in Coleraine has been closed due to a lorry on fire in the areaBy Times ReporterThursday, 11th November 2021, 9:45 am Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route for their journey. Photos by Raj Kher.The scene at the Lodge Road in Coleraine this morningThe scene at the Lodge Road in Coleraine this morning