VIDEO: Northern Ireland braced for heavy snow - what's in store this evening and overnight?

Northern Ireland is bracing itself for heavy snow which has already brought widespread disruption to Scotland and other parts of the United Kingdom.

A yellow weather warning is in place across the Province with snow showers throughout today - with some areas already affected. As an indicator of just how cold it is, the maximum temperature expected in NI today is 0 °C.

Heavy snow showers are forecast for Northern Ireland over the coming days with a yellow warning in place from the Met Office

The Met Office has warned there is the potential for travel delays on roads, with some stranded vehicles and passengers, as well as delays or cancellations to rail and air travel. Some rural communities could become cut off. Power cuts may also occur and other services, such as mobile phones, may be affected.

The UK's national forecaster said: "There will be a drier break for a time in the evening, but snow showers will soon return especially across eastern counties. Feeling very cold. Minimum temperature -7 °C."

