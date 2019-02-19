Video of Larne brothers singing George Ezra's song Paradise goes viral

A video of a Larne teenager and his three year-old brother singing George Ezra's hit song 'Paradise' has gone viral.

The video was posted on social media by 14 year-old aspiring musician, Ty O'Gormley.

Ty O'Gormley (left) and three year-old brother, Chase. (Video: courtesy of the Music Yard, Larne)

Ty and his younger brother, Chase, can be seen singing the first 30 seconds of the song in the back of a car.

The video was shared by Larne based music tuition business, the Music Yard, on Facebook last week.

It has been described as the "funniest" and "cutest thing we have seen in a long time" and has been watched thousands of times online.

"Amazing Ty, well done! Remember all the school staff when you are famous!," wrote one woman.

"Absolutely love this. What an amazing voice Ty has. Brilliant video," added another.