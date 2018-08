Relatives of the victims of the Omagh bomb are today marking 20 years since the August 1998 dissident republican blast which killed 29, including a woman pregnant with twins.

In this simple but poignant video, we remember the victims of the worst single atrocity of the Northern Ireland.

The aftermath of the Omagh bomb in 1998

READ MORE: Omagh bomb 20th anniversary: Just give us the truth, says victim’s relative

ALSO SEE: Omagh bomb surgeon: I arrived to ‘battlefield’ scene at hospital