VIDEO: Shocking dashcam footage shows close shave at crossroads

Watch how this van appears to drive through a County Armagh crossroads, narrowly missing another vehicle.

As Adrian Cooper drove near Portadown, his dashcam recorded a van driving through a crossroads. The Waringstown man was driving along the Ardress Road in Annaghmore when the bolt from the blue occurred.

The Ardress Road in Annaghmore

"The incident happened on Tuesday this week at 11.18am," said Mr Cooper, who works in the Annaghmore area.

The footage appears to show that he was lucky to miss the van as he approached the crossroads.

This is a well-known blackspot in Annaghmore.

Mr Cooper has submitted the footage to the PSNI.

Mr Cooper said he had also contacted the company concerned but had no response.