VIDEO: Stop waiting for the perfect time - take action now!

In this week's Health, Fitness and Mindset blog, award winning personal trainer, Seamus Fox talks about motivating yourself to take action and making positive changes to your life.

How many times do you feel the motivation to commit but never do?

FF Fitness personal trainer, Seamus Fox.

It’s something I’ve heard as a coach so many times over the years, people who want to change but are maybe afraid of what that change might entail. One of our members who recently joined had told us she had a message written out to us about joining on so many different occasions but was afraid to hit send.

Months passed and she finally signed up and then regretted she hasn’t done it sooner. My advice is to stop waiting for the perfect time as there never will be one. If you know you should change, then stop waiting and take action now.