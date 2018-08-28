VIDEO: The Primark fire in Belfast as it worsens on the roof

Video footage of the fire in Belfast city centre at the top of the landmark Primark store on Castle Place.

The film shows the blaze worsening, as fire engines continue to arrive and crowds gather.

Fire at Primark in Belfast City Centre.''Picture: Philip Magowan / PressEye

Then there is footage from Castle Street, where small explosion sounds can be heard as firefighters on cranes tackle the conflagration.

Finally film taken from City Hall, looking back at the smoke rising, at 12.30pm. At that stage the fire seemed to be lessening and under control.

But then it got worse again through lower parts of the building.