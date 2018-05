A DUP MLA has hit out at a planned rally for dead IRA man Raymond McCreesh.

The planned gathering comes amid a renewed push to remove the name of the dead paramilitary hunger striker from a children’s play park in Newry.

Newry and Armagh MLA William Irwin said of the planned rally at the park (set for 2pm on Sunday) that “no terrorist should be lauded or eulogised in any way”.

He said it is especially concerning that it will be held on council property.