Village comes to standstill for funeral of tragic footballer

The funeral has taken place of Niall O’Hanlon who tragically lost his life after being hit by a car.

The young footballer, who lived in Mageralin, died after being struck by a car on New Forge Road, close to the Steps Road junction in the village at around 10.30pm on Friday.

Hundreds of touching tributes have poured in for the popular 25-year-old, led by his grieving teammates at Magheralin Village FC.

The club hailed Niall as the “heartbeat” of the team, with his “infectious and bubbly personality”.

They added that he was considered a friend by all those who knew him.

Today the village came to a standstill for his 1.30pm funeral service at the Church of St Patrick and Ronan’s, Magheralin.

He was later buried in St Colman’s Cemetery, Lurgan.

