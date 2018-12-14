Village’s ‘Bethlehem’ event proves a huge draw

More than 1,000 tickets for a community Christmas event in a village in Co Down were snapped up in just 48 hours.

The Bethlehem Village event was launched last night (December 13) at a special service in Holy Trinity Church, Waringstown.

The young people of Waringstown Primary School Choir were in fine voice at the service

The service was attended by the Bishop of Down & Dromore, Rt Rev Harold Miller, and the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Rev Dr Charles McMullen, who gave a short address.

Waringstown Primary School Choir sang two pieces and the local Community Choir also contributed.

Bethlehem Village is family friendly interactive journey through the story of the birth of Jesus, brought to life by actors, music, crafts and live animals.

According to the organisers, all 1,100 free online tickets were snapped up in just 48 hours.

Orla Lauder helping out at the Bethlehem Village event in Waringstown

“The event is the result of a partnership between Donaghcloney Parish and Waringstown Presbyterian Church, with the invaluable support of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Council,” a spokesperson said.

“The tour begins at Holy Trinity Church and local charity, Love for Life, have offered their facilities to host the village itself.

“Around 200 volunteers from the village are involved in all aspects of the event making it a true community endeavour.”

The Bethlehem Village event runs in Waringstown on December 14 and 15.