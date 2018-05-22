Village war memorial undergoes ‘substantial enhancement’ work

Improvement works carried out at the war memorial in Stoneyford are due to be unveiled at a special rededication service this weekend.

An enhancement programme costing around £1,000, funded by donations from the local community, has been completed at the memorial site at the Stoneyford Road/Moss Road junction.

Works have included the erection of new fencing and the creation of two artworks depicting soldiers.

The project, led by Stoneyford Somme Association, has been carried out ahead of the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War.

A short parade and service of rededication will be held in the village on Saturday, May 26 to mark the official unveiling of the improvements.

The parade will set off from the Orange Hall at 7.30pm, with the service of rededication at the war memorial scheduled to take place at 8pm.

Rev John Farr, Rector of St John’s Church of Ireland in Stoneyford, will be in attendance to say a prayer of dedication at the new-look memorial, while a number of local political representatives have also been invited to attend.

Ian Crawford, chairman of Stoneyford Somme Association, said the war memorial site has undergone “substantial enhancement.”

“There has been a lot of work done to the memorial to do it up. There are panels going up at the back of it and a nice fence round it. There are also two steel sculptures of soldiers that will be unveiled at the rededication service,” he said.

“Nearly £1,000 has been spent on the improvements and there could be other work in the future, funding permitting.”

Urging local people to support the parade and service, he added: “Everyone is welcome to attend and take part in a small piece of history within our village.”