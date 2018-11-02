Walk for Disappeared due today at Stormont

The 12th annual ‘All Souls Silent Walk for the Disappeared’ will take place at 11.30am at Stormont today.

The ‘Disappeared’ are people believed to have been abducted, murdered and secretly buried by the IRA. The families will walk from Carson’s Statue to the steps of Parliament Buildings where they will lay the black wreath with three white lilies representing those who have yet to be found, Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh and Robert Nairac.

Searches on behalf of the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims’ Remains are continuing in Bragan, Co Monaghan for Columba McVeigh, a 19-year-old from Donaghmore, Co Tyrone, who was abducted, shot and secretly buried in November 1975.

Following the ceremony some of the families including Dympna Kerr, Oliver and Eugene McVeigh – Columba’s siblings – will travel to the search site where they will be met by the Catholic Archbishop of Armagh, Eamon Martin.