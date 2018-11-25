Walker rescued from mountain peaks

A woman who fell whilst walking with a group of people in the Sperrin Mountains earlier today has been airlifted to hospital.

A PSNI spokesman said they received information about the casualty around 12.40pm.

The Sperrins - Google image

Inspector McIldowney said: "We received a report his afternoon of a woman who had collapsed between the peak of Sawel and Dart mountains in the Claudy area.

"PSNI Air Support attended the scene, while other emergency services were on standby.

"Officers from PSNI Air Support was quickly on scene and able to successfully locate the injured woman and take her to hospital for treatment for a suspected leg injury.

"Thankfully, this operation had a successful outcome and I hope the woman will make a full recovery after her ordeal.

"This is a great example of partnership working in the community and keeping people safe."