Wall-to-wall sunshine forecast for days in NI

Don't give up hope on our summer being over, as there are still days of sunny weather to come in Northern Ireland, according to the Met Office.

Met Office forecaster Grahame Madge said this evening "will see brighter conditions than you have experienced today".

"There is a bit rain in the forecast for the west coast of Kerry up to Donegal, but that shouldn't really bother Northern Ireland," he added.

"Tomorrow it will be dry with some very bright spells and no wind to speak of. Temperature-wise we are looking in the range of 20 or 21 degrees for Northern Ireland.

"Belfast may be nearer 19 and Ballycastle the same however."

He added that Thursday should "be looking at getting a little bit warmer again".

Summer sun

"There will be temperatures in the 20's and Belfast may even be around 23 degrees. The warmer temperatures are from the influence of the clearer skies."

Mr Madge added that on Friday "we are looking at warmer temperatures again" with everything "hotting up over the weekend".

"The weekend should see 20 degrees on Saturday and 20 again on Sunday. However there is the potential for those to go up a little bit too."

He added that on Saturday "the chance of rain increases."

Undated generic stock image of people out for a summer hike

"We are a little less certain about Sunday in the UK as there are a lot of rain about coming up from the republic or across the Irish Sea from Scotland, but at the moment it looks a reasonably clear day still."