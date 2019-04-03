War memorial vandalism ‘an insult to County Antrim’

Ulster Unionist Party Cllr. Andrew Wilson has condemned those behind vandalism at the Knockagh Monument in Greenisland.

In a statement, Cllr. Wilson said: “The Knockagh Monument war memorial is where County Antrim remember and pay our respects to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“To those who saw fit to vandalise the monument, your actions have no place in our society and are an insult to County Antrim.

“The mayor and I have contacted council this morning to ensure that the vandalism is repaired.

“My great grandfather was one of the workmen who was involved in the construction of the war memorial and my family, like so many in the area, lost relatives in WW1 and WWII.

“I am shocked at this vandalism and I hope that it can be rectified as quickly as possible.”