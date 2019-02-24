Warm welcome as John Bishop takes icy dip in sea at Portrush

Comedian John Bishop joked that he was looking forward to a warm bath and pint of Guinness after braving the chilly waters of the Atlantic at Portrush.

The Liverpudian drew crowds of onlookers as he arrived on the north coast for a dip in the sea on Saturday.

Comedian John Bishop joined Stephen McConnell the Arcadia Bathing clun in Portrush on Saturday morning as he took to the sea.PICTURE KEVIN MCAULEY/MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Dozens of fans headed to the town’s East Strand to grab a selfie with the star.

The 52-year-old, who is understood to be filming a new TV show across Northern Ireland, joined members of the Arcadia Bathing Club for the swim.

After emerging from his icy dip, John described the experience as: “Freezing cold, but fantastic.”

He added that it was good to see such a warm welcome, but joked that onlookers had come “because they thought they were going to see me drown”.

Stephen McConnell of Arcadia Bathing Club said the Liverpool funnyman “enjoyed his visit” and “got a buzz from the experience”.

He added: “I think he fell in with the wrong crowd and stayed in a bit to long but it all adds to the adventure.

“He was a gentleman and although mildly hypothermic managed to stop for lots of selfies with everyone.”

Clare Frances, who also attended the event, said John was “so lovely”.

She wrote on Facebook: “He was so kind to all the well wishers, observers and swimmers, he really took time for every single person that approached him.”

Another onlooker posted on social media: “Fair play to him. He was in for ages.”

During his visit to the Province, the presenter and actor also performed two surprise comedy gigs at Belfast bar Pug Uglys on Thursday and Friday, in aid of mental health charity AwareNI.

John is well known for his charity work, having raised £4.2m for Sport Relief 2012, which saw him complete a punishing 290-mile triathlon from the Eiffel Tower in Paris to London’s Trafalgar Square in five days.