WARNING: Holiday scam exposed

This scam was "unearthed by a senior detective" after realising it was a scam.

A post on PSNI Facebook pages said: "I'd like to tell you that this scam was unearthed by a senior detective who noticed it and warned us, rather than clicking on something he shouldn't have which then sent the link to everyone in his WhatsApp contacts. I'd like to tell you that...

"Anyway, suffice to say it's dud.

"As much as we'd all dearly love some of that "quality service" free, if you click on it you'll probably be asked for personal details, or to download something which will then cause all sorts of harm to your device.

"Either way, the end result with not be 2 free tickets to somewhere 50 miles from where you actually want to go to."

The post adds: "If you get a WhatsApp or text with a link, delete it and warn the person who's phone it was sent from.

"Don't open the link, and if you accidentally do and see the screen as in this pic, don't click anything else."