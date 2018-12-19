Warning to drivers over ice on roads

Road users are again advised to exercise caution when travelling this morning, particularly when driving on untreated roads.

Traffic NI said there was a risk of icy conditions on roads in the north and west of the province this morning. Salting was undertaken on the scheduled network in these areas overnight.

The BBC advised that Barnetts Road in Belfast will be closed between the Kings Road and Thornhill Parade from 08:00 until 17:00 today to allow for a temporary barrier to be installed. The new road layout should be open to two-way traffic when it reopens again at 17:00.

The pedestrian crossing is not working this morning at St Genevieve`s Secondary School on the Stewartstown Road in Belfast. Motorists are asked to exercise extra care in this area until we get this fixed.