WATCH: Could Prince Ozzy from Belfast be 'National Cat of the Year 2018'?

Prince Ozzy has been shortlisted to become Britain’s most heroic cat - for saving the life of his owner.

And if If tabby Prince Ozzy succeeds, he’ll go on to be in with a chance of becoming Cats Protection’s official ‘National Cat of the Year 2018’.

Prince Ozzy

Prince Ozzy beat hundreds of other entries to take his place as one of three contenders in the Hero Cat category, celebrating the special bond between children and cats.

The black tabby was selected as a finalist in recognition of how he raised the alarm by waking owner Sharon as her home filled with smoke from a fire at a flat below.

“I had been on strong medication for a chest infection so was in a very deep sleep, said Sharon. "It was around 5am and I kept feeling Prince Ozzy batting me on my face with his paw. I kept mumbling to him to stop it, but he just kept doing it. Eventually I came around and could see and smell smoke all around my flat.

“I immediately felt unwell but dragged myself up and opened the windows. The smoke started to clear and then the fire alarm came on. I dread to think what may have happened if Prince Ozzy hadn’t woken me, as I was in such a deep sleep that I don’t think the alarm would have alerted me.”

Sharon needed treatment for smoke inhalation but made a full recovery following the fire, which happened in January this year.

She now faces a nail-biting wait until Thursday 2 August when winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at London’s Savoy, an event attended by celebrities including Holby City actress Chizzy Akudolu, BBC broadcaster Andrew Collins and model Lucy Pinder.

Cat’s Protection’s National Cat Awards, organised by the UK’s largest cat charity and sponsored by PURINA®, is an annual celebration of the real-life stories of heroism, loyalty and companionship in the feline world.

If Prince Ozzy wins his category, he will also be in with a chance of being crowned National Cat of the Year, following in the paw prints of previous winner Genie, a cat from Lincoln who helped schoolgirl Evie Henderson battle bone cancer.

Cats Protection’s awards organiser Kate Bunting said: “Prince Ozzy is truly remarkable and goes to show what incredible pets cats make. His quick thinking alerted Sharon to what could have been a disastrous situation, something for which she’ll always be grateful.”

Each category winner will receive a trophy, a £100 pet store voucher, a year’s subscription to Cats Protection’s The Cat magazine and a three-month supply of Purina® cat food.