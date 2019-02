Hundreds are expected to today attend the funeral of community worker Ian Ogle.

The 45-year-old father-of-two was stabbed in the back 11 times and suffered a fractured skull in a frenzied attack at Cluan Place a week ago.

Funeral of murder victim Ian Ogle at Covenant Love Church on the Albertbridge Road in east Belfast

His funeral takes place at 11am in Covenant Love Church, Albertbridge Road, followed by burial in Roselawn Cemetery.

Funeral of murder victim Ian Ogle at Covenant Love Church on the Albertbridge Road in east Belfast

Ian Ogle