WATCH: Dolphins create ‘traffic jam’ on coast

This is the view “inside the office” of businessman Richard Lafferty, who owns Aquaholics Dive Centre in Portstewart.

Mr Lafferty, who took the footage a few hours before speaking to us, said a shoal of dolphins visited the area “quite often”.

He added: “The dolphins were very friendly today and approached us when we put our hands out.

“We run sea safari tours so people can see all the nature that is just on their doorstep. It is amazing.”

He said he was going out tomorrow to see “porpoises, dolphins, puffins and the minke whale.”

For more information contact Aquaholica.co.uk

or contact 028 7083 2584.