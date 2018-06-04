WATCH: Dramatic footage released of cliff face rescue

Video footage has just been released of a dramatic cliff face rescue yesterday.

The North West Mountain Rescue Team were involved in a dramatic rescue and evacuation operation at the cliffs at Fair Head in north Co Antrim.

The rescue operation came after two climbers fell around 50 metres down the cliff face whilst attempting the Hell’s Kitchen route at Ballycastle Descent Gully East during the Fair Head Meet.

According to a release from the North West Mountain Rescue Team, the lead climber fell near the top of the route then collided with his belayer.

Climbers nearby lowered both to base, gave them first aid and then they were assessed by NWMRT’s doctor.

Members of HM Coastguard, Coleraine Search and Rescue, Northern Ireland Ambulance Service HART and PSNI were also in attendance.

It was then decided the best option was to seek the help of the Irish Coastguard helicopter and the casualties be airlifted to hospital.

