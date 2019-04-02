WATCH: Emergency services called to incident near Co Antrim lighthouse

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has said it is dealing with “an ongoing incident” at Blackhead Lighthouse, Whitehead.

It is understood the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service’s specialist rescue team and other fire crews are also in attendance.

Blackhead Lighthouse, Co Antrim

The air ambulance and RNLI have also been tasked to the incident.

A spokesperson for the NIAS said: “The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 12.08 on Tuesday 02 April following reports of an ongoing incident at Blackhead Lighthouse, Whitehead.

“NIAS despatched one emergency crew to the scene. The charity air ambulance was also despatched to the incident. The incident is still ongoing.”

There are no further details at this time.