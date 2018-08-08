Watch: emergency services tasked to scene of possible gas explosion

There has been a possible gas explosion in east Belfast, according to police.

The ambulance service said one person had been taken to the Ulster Hospital.

The man sustained injuries which aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

Three ambulances were rushed to the scene and fire crews were also in attendance.

The PSNI issued a statement which said: “Following what is believed to have been a possible gas explosion at a property on the Upper Newtownards Road, Ballyhackamore traffic diversions are in place on the Upper Newtownards Road from Sandown Road to Eastleigh Drive.

“The road is expected to be closed for some time.

Possible gas explosion at a property on Upper Newtownards Road, Ballyhackamore. Picture Joel Hindes / Press Eye

“A number of neighbouring commercial properties are being evacuated.

“Motorists are asked to avoid the area.”

A spokesperson for the South Eastern Health Trust confirmed that an adult male had been taken to the Ulster Hospital, where his condition is described as “stable.”

Video footage courtesy of Jason Shankey.