WATCH: Firefighters continue to tackle pub blaze

Firefighters are in attendance at a fire at commercial premises in the Upper Newtownards Road area of Dundonald.

There is widespread traffic disruption in the area, which is close to the Ulster Hospital.

A road closure has been put in place while emergency services crews attend the scene and motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

A NI Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said 30 firefighters – five fire crews and two specialist appliances – are in attendance at the incident at The Lewis pub site.

“NIFRS received a call at 8.16am this morning (31 January 2019) to a fire at a bar on the Upper Newtownards Road,” she said.

“Several fire appliances are currently attending the incident and firefighting operations are ongoing. There are no reports of any casualties or rescues involved in this incident.

The scene at the Lewis pub in Dundonald, east Belfast. ''Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“The Upper Newtownards Road is closed between East Link Road and Church Road.”

Urging motorists to avoid the area, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Upper Newtownards Road remains closed between East Link Road and Church Road while Fire Service deal with a blaze at the Lewis Bar.

“Significant delays can be expected in the Dundonald area as a result. Belfast-bound traffic coming from Ards can seek an alternative route via Craigantlet, while traffic coming from the Comber direction can travel via Carryduff.”

Describing the fire as “devastating”, Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said: “It is devastating to see the footage of the fire at one of our members’ premises this morning at The Lewis in Dundonald.

“Our thoughts are with the management and staff and we’ll do all we can to support them at this time.”